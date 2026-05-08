Lucerne now has Switzerland's lowest corporate tax rate at 11,66%

Lucerne has replaced Zug as the canton in Switzerland with the lowest corporate taxes, sitting at 11,66 percent in 2026 compared to Zug’s 11,71 percent.

Switzerland corporate tax rates 2026: Lucerne overtakes Zug

According to consulting company PwC’s latest tax comparison, Zug no longer holds the title of the canton with the lowest corporate tax rate in Switzerland. Lucerne, with a corporate tax rate of 11,66 percent in 2026, has replaced neighbouring Zug as the country’s tax haven for international companies. Third place goes to Nidwalden with a corporate tax rate of 11,97 percent.

Bern has the highest corporate tax rate in Switzerland, at 20,54 percent for 2026. This is followed by Zurich (19,47 percent) and Valais (16,98 percent).

Tax rates were reduced in 2026 across several cantons, including Aargau, Fribourg, Lucerne, Schwyz, Uri, Zug and Zurich.