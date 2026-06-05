How long is long-grieving? How to heal with the Whole-Self method

Ruthi Vijslingz M.D. is a therapist and integrated medical support provider who specialises in helping expats who need a holistic approach to their mental and medical troubles. Here, she explains the value of the Whole-Self Method in dealing with grief and loss.

From the outset, it's essential to understand what grief is. Bereavement is the period of sadness following a great loss, and grief is the emotional response to that loss. People often automatically associate bereavement and grief with the death of a loved one, but that doesn't have to be so. We can also suffer other kinds of loss, such as the loss of a job, a relationship or a house. When you move to another country, losing the place that you knew and where you felt at home can produce feelings of grief as well. Grief is unique and individual Grief is a normal, healthy human response to loss. However, "how long am I supposed to grieve for?" is something many people experiencing grief ask themselves. This might be because they worry they aren't grieving enough, that they are doing it too much, or simply because they want to see an end to all the emotions they are feeling. Grief varies significantly from person to person. While some individuals may start to experience a lessening of the feelings of grief within six months, still grieving after two years is common, and for others, it can last for many years or even a lifetime, even after having had counselling.

For those who have been dealing with grief for many years and would like to find closure and peace, there is a method to achieve it. Make an appointment with Ruthi Vijslingz today The Whole-Self: Loss, death, bereavement and grief The Whole-Self method is a psychological and transpersonal approach that gives the client the opportunity to become aware of information that they may carry, but may not be (fully) aware of. This particular method provides an opportunity to bring closure to unresolved issues surrounding death, parting and loss. It is especially helpful for those who may still find it difficult to handle the loss of a loved one after an extended period, even though they would like to. Many times, the unresolved issues are obstacles that hinder the processing of grief and healing, even with the help of grief counselling services. Given that it can provide progress after years of feeling stuck, it often surprises clients that the Whole-Self healing process typically takes place in just one main session. Yes, just a few hours to resolve those long-term feelings of grief.

One or two introductory meetings precede the main session, and one follow-up session will take place after the main session. During the main session, it is necessary to seek insight into the cause of the attendee's pain and sorrow, so that understanding, compassion, peace and tranquillity can take their place; the pain and pressure in the heart and mind can be relieved. In addition to the death of a loved one, this method of healing can be applied to other comparable situations of loss and separation. It is a smooth, fast and especially compassionate process for almost any life transition. The Whole-Self method also offers PAM prebirth analysis Stumbling, again, over the same stone. The human being is the only animal that stumbles over the same stone multiple times. I am suffering, again, from the same kind of abusive boss at work. I am dealing, again, with a partner who does not respect me… for the umpteenth time. Today, there is growing evidence that our early beginnings, from pre-conception to shortly after birth, can affect our health, relationships and quality of life.

The PAM is a kind of mapping of the period from conception to birth. Taking part in a PAM Prebirth analysis can provide you with a vital understanding of how your primal experience shapes what you manifest in your reality. Whole-Self prebirth psychological analysis is a gentle, loving, transpersonal, multi-dimensional psychological educational process through which, in what can be best explained in the first person, I recall, understand where my behavioural, painful patterns and beliefs are coming from, and I get the opportunity to change them, to heal myself.