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Italian courses in Switzerland

Published on Jul 16, 2026

Interested in learning Italian or improving your Italian language skills? Whether you're preparing for life in Ticino, studying for a language certificate, or simply want to get more out of one of Switzerland's national languages, the right course makes all the difference. Below is a list of language schools offering Italian courses and lessons in Switzerland for expats and international companies.

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Scuola Club Migros

Make Switzerland feel like home – finally speak Italian with confidence. Scuola Club offers flexible courses for all levels to help you feel confident... show more

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