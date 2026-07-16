Italian courses in Switzerland

Scuola Club Migros
Scuola Club Migros
Make Switzerland feel like home – finally speak Italian with confidence. Scuola Club offers flexible courses for all levels to help you feel confident... show more
Interested in learning Italian or improving your Italian language skills? Whether you're preparing for life in Ticino, studying for a language certificate, or simply want to get more out of one of Switzerland's national languages, the right course makes all the difference. Below is a list of language schools offering Italian courses and lessons in Switzerland for expats and international companies.
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